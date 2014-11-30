 

Phoenix suspend trio after protocol breach - report

Three Wellington Phoenix players will reportedly miss this weekend's A-League match against Brisbane because of a breach of team protocol.

Roly Bonevacia of the Phoenix scores a goal

A Phoenix spokesman wouldn't confirm the NZME report that midfielder Roly Bonevacia and defenders Ryan Lowry and Tom Doyle won't be on the flight to Brisbane for Sunday's game.

The status of trio, who all started last weekend's 5-1 loss to Melbourne City, will be clarified at the team's training run later on Friday.

Classy Dutchman Bonevacia and All Whites left back Doyle are both regular first team players. Australian Lowry would probably have stood aside this week for Phoenix skipper Andrew

Durante, who missed last week because of suspension.

The Phoenix season is threatening to implode, having gone winless in their last five games, conceding 14 goals in the process.

They have slipped to eighth in the standings, five points outside the top six with seven rounds remaining.

