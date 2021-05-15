Phoenix suffer 'massive blow' as captain Ulises Davila ruled out of important clash with league leaders

The Wellington Phoenix have been struck a "massive blow" ahead of their critical clash against A-League leaders Melbourne City tomorrow, losing captain and key playmaker Ulises Davila to injury.

Wellington Phoenix captain Ulises Davila has been struck down by injury. Source: Photosport

The 30-year-old Mexican has suffered a hamstring strain, which may also put him in doubt for the Phoenix's Wellington fixture next Saturday.

Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay described the loss of his skipper as a "massive blow".

"He's an influential player for us. Last season and this season he's scored some very good goals and he helps the team get results.

"It’s a massive blow for us to lose our captain and one of our better players."

Davila's hefty boots will be filled by Reno Piscopo, who is returning to full fitness after he himself spent some time on the sidelines, while striker David Ball may also be asked to drop back into the number ten role on occasion.

The Phoenix are four points out of the top six, and Talay said each of the next five games were to be treated as a "must-win" if they are to secure a finals spot.

It will be a tough ask to grab all three points against Melbourne City tomorrow night, the league leaders unbeaten in their last eight games, however Talay said his side were not afraid of anybody.