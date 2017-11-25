Phoenix striker scores own goal in heavy defeat by Central Coast Mariners

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
Rugby
League
Cricket
Football
Netball
Basketball
Golf
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
sport
Kristian Woolf said he was baffled as to why the TMO wasn’t used in the final moments of his side’s RLWC 20-18 loss to England.
The King of Tonga, Tupou VI showed his support wearing a Mate Ma'a Tonga playing jersey.
England have beaten Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart in Auckland.
The Prime Minister says "it remains a matter for Australia."
The panic erupted on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ