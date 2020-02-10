TODAY |

Phoenix striker Gary Hooper stresses he’s not here to be a super sub

Source:  1 NEWS

Wellington Phoenix striker Gary Hooper has proven to be a super sub so far this season but he's keen to stress that's not why he's here.

Despite scoring twice from the bench on the weekend, the Englishman refreshingly honest with the media, saying he hasn't moved to the A-League to keep the bench warm.

While injuries have played a part in his limited game time, he says there's no reason not to pick him now.

“All player want to start, all players don’t want to go on the bench but you got to respect the gaffer’s decision and go for it next week,” he said.

Hooper hopeful of a return to the starting side against Melbourne City this weekend at Eden Park.

