Phoenix striker David Ball cops two-match ban for reckless red card

Wellington Phoenix striker David Ball has been slapped with a two-match suspension for his tackle that resulted in a red card in Sunday’s 2-0 loss to the Central Coast Mariners.

Ball was sent off in the 27th minute for a two-footed tackle on Matt Simon as the Phoenix went on to lose their third-straight A-League match.

The Match Review Panel found Ball’s offence to be an act of serious foul play and recommended he be banned for two matches.

The suspension means the Englishman will miss Sunday’s game against the Western Sydney Wanderers along with next Wednesday’s match against fellow A-League cellar-dwellers Melbourne Victory.