TODAY |

Phoenix striker David Ball cops two-match ban for reckless red card

Source:  1 NEWS

Wellington Phoenix striker David Ball has been slapped with a two-match suspension for his tackle that resulted in a red card in Sunday’s 2-0 loss to the Central Coast Mariners.

Your playlist will load after this ad

David Ball's sending off just 27 minutes into the game eventually saw the Phoenix fall to a 2-0 defeat to the Mariners. Source: SKY

Ball was sent off in the 27th minute for a two-footed tackle on Matt Simon as the Phoenix went on to lose their third-straight A-League match.

The Match Review Panel found Ball’s offence to be an act of serious foul play and recommended he be banned for two matches.

The suspension means the Englishman will miss Sunday’s game against the Western Sydney Wanderers along with next Wednesday’s match against fellow A-League cellar-dwellers Melbourne Victory.

The Phoenix have just one win and a draw from their opening six games but have been hit with a string of injuries — with Joshua Laes, Luke DeVere, Jaushua Sotirio, Tomer Hemed and Cameron Devlin all in the medical ward.

Football
Phoenix
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:37
'I messed it up' — Rafael Nadal stuns Australian Open reporters with unintended leak
2
New York Yacht Club fined for American Magic's near-miss with Auckland ferry
3
Blues CEO explains why 'festival' at Eden Park with Crusaders was cancelled
4
Blues vs Crusaders called off again by Covid-19
5
Almost 1000 rowers in limbo as fate of NZ championships up in the air due to new Covid-19 outbreak
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Premier League pounding: Manchester United hand nine-man Southampton nine-goal thrashing
00:23

Winston Reid joins Brentford on loan from West Ham

All Whites captain Winston Reid linked to Liverpool move - report

Phoenix snap winless streak after late goal leads to A-League victory over Mariners