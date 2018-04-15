Phoenix star Sarpreet Singh reportedly set to sign with German powerhouse Bayern Munich

Wellington Phoenix midfielder Sarpreet Singh is reportedly being targeted by European powerhouse Bayern Munich.

The German club noticed Singh's talents at the recent Under-20 World Cup in Poland, with the midfielder playing a crucial role in getting New Zealand through to the round of 16.

The 20-year-old could create history if he is signed, becoming the first player of Indian descent and the first Kiwi to join the club.

According to reports from Germany, Singh is likely to sign for the club's reserve team, who play in the third-tier competition of the German league system.

Singh was born in Auckland and played 22 games for the Phoenix last season, while also scoring five goals.