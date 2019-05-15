TODAY |

Phoenix star Roy Krishna looking to use platform to grow football in Fiji

Wellington Phoenix striker Roy Krishna was named the A-League's best player of 2019, wining the Johnny Warren Medal award earlier this week.

The 31-year-old puts down his form to his Fijian roots and said he hopes his achievement inspires kids in the Pacific to give football a go.

"Hopefully this will open the doors for the younger generation," said Krishna.

He is the first Pacific Island player to win the prestigious A-League MVP award.

    Krishna was named the A-League's best player after his impressive 2019 season for Wellington Phoenix.

    "Hopefully this reminds people back home [Fiji] that you can have a better life in football as well, and not just if you study.

    "I'm telling you they have skills and potential. They just need a little bit more respect, and a bit of belief I would say that's the biggest thing".

      The Wellington striker was named the A-League's best player of 2019.
