TODAY |

Phoenix squad together for the first time in three months as star duo returns

Chris Chang, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Wellington Phoenix stars Ulises Davila and Gary Hooper were all smiles at training today after finally re-joining the team.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Gary Hooper and Ulises Davila have completed their mandatory isolation periods. Source: Wellington Phoenix

The pair have completed their two-week stints of hotel isolation and have met up with their teammates at Valentine Sports Park.

Both Hooper and Davila had been in managed isolation in New South Wales for the past two weeks, after returning to Phoenix duties from the UK and Mexico respectively.

The pair were able to join their teammates in training this morning - albeit restricted to light running due to FFA protocols.

Coach Ufuk Talay was overjoyed to finally have a complete squad at his disposal once again.

"It's been great to have the players all in one place together," he said.

"It's been close to three months [since] we had the whole group together.

"Uli and Hoops are both looking fit and healthy, and definitely happy. Uli couldn't stop smiling at training today."

The players have all been officially signed out of isolation, and have relocated to a hotel.

"We'll still be very strict in our protocols and we'll keep the players safe and staying away from the public," Talay says.

The Phoenix resume their A-League campaign against Sydney FC on July 17, currently sitting third with three games in hand over second placed Melbourne City.

Football
Phoenix
Chris Chang
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:27
Jordie Barrett jokes Beauden stitched him up with Japan deal timing - 'He's playing golf while I front his media'
2
Beauden Barrett confirms Blues departure for lucrative one-year deal in Japan - 'It made sense to go next year'
3
Warriors player returning to New Zealand after pregnant wife in car crash
4
Stephen Kearney linked to new NRL coaching job two weeks after Warriors axing
5
Exclusive: Warriors owner opens up on Kearney sacking and club's woes
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:30

Bizarre deflection not enough for Leicester during Premier League defeat by Everton

00:30

Norwich keeper's howler gifts Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang free goal in Arsenal's big win

Trio of Phoenix matches part of logjam of NRL, A-League fixtures at Sydney stadium

Phoenix defender says depth will determine who wins A-League