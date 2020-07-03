Phoenix squad together for the first time in three months as star duo returns

Wellington Phoenix stars Ulises Davila and Gary Hooper were all smiles at training today after finally re-joining the team.

The pair have completed their two-week stints of hotel isolation and have met up with their teammates at Valentine Sports Park.

Both Hooper and Davila had been in managed isolation in New South Wales for the past two weeks, after returning to Phoenix duties from the UK and Mexico respectively.

The pair were able to join their teammates in training this morning - albeit restricted to light running due to FFA protocols.

Coach Ufuk Talay was overjoyed to finally have a complete squad at his disposal once again.

"It's been great to have the players all in one place together," he said.

"It's been close to three months [since] we had the whole group together.

"Uli and Hoops are both looking fit and healthy, and definitely happy. Uli couldn't stop smiling at training today."

The players have all been officially signed out of isolation, and have relocated to a hotel.

"We'll still be very strict in our protocols and we'll keep the players safe and staying away from the public," Talay says.