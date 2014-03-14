 

Phoenix snare services of young All White striker with loan signing from English Championship club

The Wellington Phoenix have boosted their striking stocks with the loan signing of All Whites forward Monty Patterson.

New Zealand's Monty Patterson celebrates a goal.

Source: Photosport

The 21-year-old Patterson, owned by English Championship side Ipswich Town, will join the Nix until his contract at Portman Road expires at the end of the season.

It's unclear if he'll then seek to stay in the capital.

Born in Auckland, Patterson has spent much of his career to date on the fringes of the Ipswich side, and has had two loan spells at Braintree Town.

He played just one senior game for the club, in the League Cup in August.

"It's such a great chance to play competitive football in a quality league, and it's so special doing it back home," Patterson said.

"I've developed a lot in my five years in England, it's such a physically demanding game over here - you have to be powerful, a strong athlete to compete."

A 13-cap All White, Patterson was named in the Kiwis' unsuccessful 2018 World Cup play-off squad but played in neither leg against Peru.

New Zealand duly lost the two-legged tie 2-0.

Patterson said his familiarity with the Nix's All Whites contingent - including Andrew Durante, Tom Doyle and Mike McGlinchey - would help him bed in.

He hoped to produce his best in the yellow-and-black jumper.

"I like to think of myself as quite an attacking player - I like to create chances as well as to score goals," Patterson said.

Elsewhere, the Wellingtonians have also picked up journeyman A-League goalkeeper Tando Velaphi to compete with Lewis Italiano for the No.1 jumper.

Velaphi, formerly of both Melbourne clubs and Perth Glory, joins Wellington from promoted Japanese outfit Shonan Bellmare.

The arrivals of Patterson and Velaphi follow the departure of Ali Abbas, whose Phoenix contract was terminated on Wednesday.

A veteran of 136 games across eight seasons in the A-League, the 31-year-old Iraqi made eight appearances for the Nix this season, the last in December.

"I've enjoyed my time in Wellington and I wish the club the best in their push to make the finals this season," Abbas said.

The Phoenix currently sit 10th and last on the A-League ladder, with three wins and five draws from 17 games.

