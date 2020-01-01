Phoenix skipper Steven Taylor targeting trophies after signing new contract

Fresh off penning a two-year contract extension with the Wellington Phoenix, captain Steven Taylor has his sights locked on his next challenge - securing the club's first pieces of silverware.
The 33-year-old this morning put pen to paper on a new deal with the Nix, he and vice-captain Alex Rufer both locked in to remain in the capital through to the end of the 2021/22 season.
With his future secure, the Phoenix skipper this morning made it clear that he's staying in Wellington with one thing on his agenda, targeting trophies over the next two seasons.
To date, the Phoenix have never won the A-League, or even the A-League's minor premiership, their best finish being the third place achieved in the 2009/10 campaign.
Speaking to media this morning though, Taylor outlined his desire to change that.
"For me [I'm here] to win something," he said.
"That's why you're a footballer. You're here to do one thing and one thing only, that's win.
"For me, first and foremost let's get in the playoffs and see where that takes us.
The Phoenix currently sit sixth on the A-League ladder on goal difference behind Adelaide United, occupying the last spot for the playoffs.