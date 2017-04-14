 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Football


Phoenix sign 'excellently situated' unnamed Europe-based coach

share

Source:

NZN

The Wellington Phoenix are poised to announce a European-based coach to take charge of their A-League team.

Wellington Phoenix players celebrate the goal scored by Matthew Ridenton during the Hyundai A-League, Wellington Phoenix v Newcastle Jets, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, Sunday 26th March 2017. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / www.photosport.nz

Wellington Phoenix players celebrate the goal scored by Matthew Ridenton against the Newcastle Jets.

Source: Photosport

Phoenix general manager David Dome used a letter to club members to announce a head coach has been confirmed to succeed Des Buckingham and Chris Greenacre, the co-coaches for the bulk of the 2016-17 season.

Dome confirmed the pair had both undergone interviews but had missed out to a coach who has signed a contract and will be unveiled in early June, pending immigration clearance.

Dome says the new coach has effectively begun his role, talking to the Phoenix football operations department and assessing the strength of the current squad.

"With a deep knowledge of European football, experience of developing young talent and a wide network of scouting contacts our prospective head coach is excellently situated to attract quality players to our football club," Dome said.

The club's interview process had straddled three continents, Dome said, following the completion of review into its coaching structure.

Fifteen players from last season's squad are contracted for 2017-18.

"Currently off-contract players have been evaluated by our prospective head coach over previous weeks and any departures come with our best wishes," Dome said.

He praised the performance of Buckingham and Greenacre "in difficult circumstances". They succeeded veteran mentor Ernie Merrick, who stood down eight games into the season.

The club went on to place seventh, six points shy of the play-offs.

"While they have been unsuccessful this time, in Des and Chris, we believe we have two of the most talented young coaches currently active in Australasia," Dome said.

Related

Phoenix

Glen Moss parts ways with Phoenix to join former coach Merrick at Newcastle Jets

Former Phoenix coach Ernie Merrick named Newcastle Jets coach

Watching Messi in action a 'dream come true' for Phoenix youngsters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Damian McKenzie of the Chiefs takes a high ball from Nemani Nadolo of the Crusdaers during the Super Rugby Match, Crusaders V Chiefs, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 27th Febuary 2016. Copyright Photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: End to end New Zealand derby in Fiji as the Chiefs edge the Crusaders at half-time


05:36
2
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Warriors. Penrith Panthers v Vodafone Warriors, Round 10 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Pepper Stadium, Penrith, Australia. 13 May 2017. Copyright photo: Jason McCawley / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Warriors look to bounce back from humiliating loss as they take on Dragons in Hamilton


00:29
3
Brando Mamana won't win many fights as convincingly as this for the rest of his career.

Video: Goodnight! Indonesian MMA fighter delivers lethal spinning-kick knockout

00:28
4
Playing for Hastings Boys' 1st XV, Kini Naholo looks every bit as lethal as his older brother.

Watch: Waisake Naholo's schoolboy brother causes absolute carnage, grabbing SIX tries in one half of rugby

02:33
5
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart are back to pick apart this week's Super Rugby action.

Super Rugby round 13 PICKS: Can the Chiefs hand the Crusaders their first 2017 defeat?

02:00
Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

A charity group says meth is the key reason grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren.

02:19
The Crown says there was insufficient evidence, but Jim Morton says a lack of funding is behind the decision.

Man who lost eye in hunting incident says charges against shooter dropped due to police budget restraints

Jim Morton told 1 NEWS today that the past year has been tough for him and his wife Jenny.

00:45
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Two further arrests made over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

Four people have now been arrested over the Tuesday night incident.

01:12
Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.

Watch: 'I gave up' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen reveals how hard he tried to get Wayne Smith to stay on with the All Blacks

Steve Hansen tells remarkable story about trying to keep old mate Wayne Smith from leaving the All Blacks set-up - and how Smith finally got him to stop asking him to stay.

00:20
Tuki Sweeney was filming set plays during a Pirates training session when something made the whole team stop and stare.

Watch: Astronomy expert says beautiful green meteor over Gisborne night sky was 'reasonably large'

Dr Ian Griffin told 1 NEWS locals were very lucky to get such clear footage of the meteor last night.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ