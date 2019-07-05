Phoenix sign ex-Chelsea midfielder Ulises Davila

TODAY |

Wellington have signed the first Mexican to play in the A-League and coach Ufuk Talay has high hopes for attacking midfielder Ulises Davila.

Former Chelsea signing Davila, 28, has agreed to a two-season deal and looks set to be a pivotal performer for new coach Talay, whose early Phoenix player signings have largely comprised young Australasian talent.

Davila is the team's second international player, joining retained English defender Steven Taylor.

He shapes as a creative replacement for Phoenix wunderkind Sarpreet Singh, who this week confirmed his departure for Bayern Munich.

The former Mexico under-23 player signed a five-season deal with Chelsea in 2011 but never played for the English Premier League giants.

Ulises Davila has signed a two-year deal after time in England, the Netherlands and Spain. Source: 1 NEWS

He was loaned to various clubs in the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal before returning to the Mexican top flight with Santos Laguna in 2016.

His most recent contract was with the Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Super League.

Talay, who is having to rebuild Wellington's attack from scratch, expects Davila to make an immediate impact.

''Ulises is a versatile attacker who will excite the fans with his creative qualities which will complement our game,'' Talay said.

''It's important to get the correct import players into the club and we feel we are getting a great player in Ulises, a player who could be one of the stand out players in the league this season."

