 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Phoenix secure comfortable win over Mariners in Wellington

share

Source:

AAP

Sidelined with injury for nearly two months, Phoenix midfielder Michael McGlinchey celebrated his return with a crucial goal in Wellington's 1-0 A-League win over Central Coast Mariners.

The Phoenix beat Central Coast 1-0 thanks to this brilliant solo strike from Michael McGlinchey.
Source: SKY

McGlinchey's ninth-minute goal proved decisive in strong winds and swirling rain at Westpac Stadium, as Wellington recorded just their fourth win of the season.

Sitting eighth on the A-League ladder going into tonight's game, Wellington were without top goal-scorer Roy Krishna, who was red-carded in last week's 2-1 loss away to Perth Glory.

But McGlinchey's return and that of defensive midfielder Vince Lia from suspension, combined with an outstanding showing from Kosta Barbarouses, got the Phoenix home.

The Mariners, 10th on the ladder and with five losses from their last six matches, looked to have found their timing early.

But Wellington responded clinically when an inch-perfect Roly Bonevacia pass found McGlinchey.

He rounded fellow All White Storm Roux before unleashing a raking strike which flashed past goalkeeper Paul Izzo on his near post.

The Mariners attacks were limited mainly to solo forays, Connor Pain and Fabio Ferreira both running strongly at the defence when they found space in the midfield.

But while Wellington dominated possession, forcing seven corners in the first half, a second goal proved elusive.

McGlinchey continued to prove troublesome down the left, while Shane Smeltz looked dangerous with the ball at his feet.

Barbarouses featured with a couple of excellent late chances, but a heavy touch and good defensive work from Liam Rose closed him down as the Phoenix surged forward.

Two minutes later, Barbarouses looked to have set up Bonevacia with a beautiful pull-back, only for the Dutchman to blast wide.

Central Coast wrestled back some midfield control in the second spell, Nick Montgomery pushing forward and Pain working hard to create more opportunities for O'Donovan.

But Wellington finished the stronger, chances to late substitutions Hamish Watson and Adam Parkhouse keeping Izzo on his toes inside the last 10 minutes.

Related

Phoenix

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

03:32
1
Security was so tight for the All Blacks legend, the airspace above the Wanaka venue was deemed a no fly zone.

Wedding of the year: Security guards use umbrellas, jackets to stop media capturing McCaw wedding

00:21
2
Guildford came up with a brilliant winger's finish to give his side the upper hand at the national sevens tournament.

Watch: Former All Black Zac Guildford scores clever try against Hawke's Bay

00:26
3
Trael Joass left his opponents clutching at air after deceiving them with a massive dummy before racing away to score under the posts.

Watch: Tasman skipper bamboozles Taranaki defenders with sneaky dummy and step

00:29
4
The Black Caps opener scored his sixth Test hundred on day three of the first Test against Bangladesh.

Video: Tom Latham blunts Bangladesh with unbeaten century in Wellington

00:24
5
Jose Mourinho was taken aback when someone's phone went off during his press conference, but still took the call.

Watch: Hilarious moment Manchester United manager answers a reporter's phone

00:56
A worker was threatened with guns and made to lie on the ground at the Huapai Golf Club in Riverhead.

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

00:17
The 19-year-old Kiwi's jump of 4.80m equalled her personal best, and also earned her third place at the Olympics.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


00:13
It seems the Bayern Munich star and notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters after landing in Berlin.

Prankster football star Thomas Muller tries to snub media with pretend 'passport' phone

It seems the notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters.

Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ