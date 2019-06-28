Phoenix’s Ufuk Talay named A-League team of the season's coach

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay has been voted coach of the A-League Team of the Season.

Ufuk Talay Source: Photosport

The Professional Footballers Australia this afternoon announced their squad, which is made up of an 11-man team, six substitutes, a coach and a referee – all voted for by players of A-League clubs.

Ufuk Talay’s first year at the helm of Wellington was honoured, with the players voting the former Australian youth international as the team’s Head Coach.

Talay says: “To receive this award in my first year coaching in the A-League is unexpected, and I appreciate the honour the players around the league have bestowed on me – it’s very humbling, especially in light of the challenging season everyone has had over the past 13 months.

“Credit for this award needs to go to the Nix players, who have been fantastic and extremely coachable this season - and also to the Phoenix coaching staff and operations staff, whose work behind the scenes is vital to the club’s success.”

Also voted in the squad were Phoenix players Ulises Davila, Liberato Cacace and Steven Taylor.

Davila was placed in the team’s three-man midfield in recognition of his outstanding season. Cacace, aged just 19, was included in the team’s back four, and Phoenix Captain and former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor joined the substitutes.

The Phoenix finished third at the end of the disrupted A-League season but lost 1-0 to Perth Glory in the opening match of the finals series last weekend.