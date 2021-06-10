Phoenix retain experienced full back on one-year deal

The Wellington Phoenix have confirmed that Louis Fenton has re-signed a one-year extension with the club, meaning he will return to the Phoenix for his ninth season in 2021/22.

Louis Fenton celebrates scoring a goal against the Perth Glory in April. Source: Photosport

This season, Wellington-born Fenton played in 23 matches – starting 18 – scoring two goals and registering two assists.

Fenton also ranks as one of the longest-tenured Nix players, ranking sixth all-time with 137 appearances. The 2021/22 season will mark Fenton’s ninth campaign with the Phoenix, which ties with Alex Rufer for most seasons by a current Wellington player.

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay says that he is pleased to retain Fenton for next season.

“Louis was given the opportunity this season to play more minutes at right back, and to his credit he took that opportunity and did everything we needed him to do,” Talay said.

“We welcome Louis back to the Phoenix as we prepare for season 2021/22 - we’ll need his experience and him playing at his best.”

Fenton says that re-signing for the Phoenix is a proud moment for him.

“I’m a Wellington boy and I’ve been at the club for a while now – so the longer I stay at the Phoenix the prouder I am, as I understand how tough it can be to stay with one club for so long,” Fenton said.

“This season was a lot different for me compared to others, I’ve never had to experience having to move away from friends and family to play for the Nix, it’s made a lot of the boys closer – we didn’t have those friends and family around so we spend a lot more time together.

“We definitely bonded as a team; we showed a lot of fight and you could see that on the field, especially coming from behind a lot of times and scoring late in games.