TODAY |

Phoenix re-sign leadership duo Taylor, Rufer through until 2022

Source:  AAP

The Wellington Phoenix have extended the A-League contracts of captain Steven Taylor and vice-captain Alex Rufer.

Steven Taylor. Source: Photosport

Taylor has signed for an additional two years and Rufer three, meaning both will be in Phoenix colours through at least the 2021-22 season.

Coach Ufuk Talay says the extensions are important because they mean the club now has 10 players signed beyond the current season.

"Taylor is a natural leader and a very influential player for us," he said of the veteran former Newcastle United defender in a club statement announcing the deals on New Year's Day morning.

"He leads by example both on and off the field, he brings an abundance of experience to the club and obviously he's an important player for us moving forward with the direction this club is heading."

Alex Rufer. Source: Photosport

Talay said 23-year-old All White Rufer was a player Phoenix looked to for his "captaincy qualities".

"He had a great season last year and this season he's been very good and influential for us," he said.

"And he's still a young player so it's great to have him committed to a three- year deal with us."

Talay said the timing of the two core player extensions was crucial in order to build consistency and direction.

Football
Phoenix
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
2019 in review: Remembering the New Zealanders we lost
2
Ex-All Black Charles Piutau produces miracle try saving tackle in English Premiership
3
Dan Carter and Beauden Barrett snubbed in English paper's XV of the decade
4
Steven Adams' ridiculous save sets up teammate as OKC earn last-gasp win over Raptors
5
'I couldn't do it without Tash' - Sir Steve Hansen hails wife after being recognised in New Year Honours
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:14

Manchester United climbed to fifth in the Premier League after beating Burnley

Phoenix snatch A-League revenge over United to extend unbeaten streak

Man City stunned by Wolves after 89th minute winner

Dele Alli’s brilliant winner secures victory for Tottenham