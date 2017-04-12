Phoenix quash rumours football great Stuart Pearce in race for coach job

Wellington Phoenix have hosed down reports they are considering former England international Stuart Pearce as their new head coach.

The club released a short statement today saying it is "flattered by the calibre" of some of the coaches linked to the vacant A-League position but won't comment on media speculation.

Chairman David Dome told Newstalk ZB the Phoenix had received a CV from the representatives of Pearce, whose playing career comprised 78 internationals for England and nearly 750 matches at various levels in the English game.

However, the club's football committee had decided against pursuing it, along with "dozens" of other applications.

He quashed reports in Australia which said Pearce had been made an offer.

"The chairman, football committee and general manager of Phoenix remain satisfied with the progress being made thus far," a Phoenix statement today.

"With several very strong candidates both internal and external, local and overseas having been interviewed, we are confident of a full announcement being made within timelines previously outlined."

Co-coaches Des Buckingham and Chris Greenacre, who oversaw most of the 2016-17 campaign, were both interviewed last week.