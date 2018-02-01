Phoenix to play final home game of current A-League season in Auckland

The Wellington Phoenix will play their final home game of the A-League season at Auckland's QBE Stadium.

Wellington Phoenix's Matthew Ridenton in action during an A-League game between Wellington Phoenix and Adelaide United at Westpac Stadium in Wellington. Source: Photosport

The Round 27 A-League clash with Melbourne City will be played on Saturday, April 14.

The club said that negotiations with Football Federation Australia had been ongoing for some time but the governing body had given the green light for a second Auckland-based game ending speculation as to where Phoenix would take its final home game for the 2017/2018 season.

The Wellington-based team will also play Newcastle Jets at QBE Stadium on Saturday, March 17.

"Each season at the Phoenix we undergo a delicate balancing act," said general manager, David Dome.

"Our fans, predominantly Wellington-based, want to see the club at Westpac Stadium as much as they can - but we get applications from around New Zealand, from fan groups, from councils to see the Nix come play in their home city.

"Football around New Zealand is a code that continues to grow, so we're delighted to be able to satisfy our northern fanbase by bringing the Nix to town so young kids can see their heroes in the flesh.

"Regional fans have in the past really embraced us when we travel - we've had 20,000 come out in Christchurch and Auckland in the past, so it's important for us to continue to connect with important strategic markets around New Zealand," he said.

The club was hoping new arrivals Auckland-born Monty Patterson and Tando Velaphi, both of whom arrived on Monday, could help sustain a late push for the finals.