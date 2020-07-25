TODAY |

Phoenix miss late penalty, forced to settle for draw against Adelaide

Source:  AAP

The Wellington Phoenix have been held to a 1-1 draw with Adelaide United, meaning a fourth straight A-League Premiers Plate for Sydney FC.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ulises Davila's missed spot-kick meant a 1-1 stalemate between the two sides. Source: SKY

The point lifted Phoenix into second place above Melbourne City on goal difference, but their failure to win means they can no longer catch the Sky Blues, who still have four games to play.

Wellington missed a glorious chance to win the game at the death, with halftime substitute Ulises Davila having a penalty saved by Paul Izzo in the 87th minute.

It was unfortunate timing for Mexican Davila to record his first miss from the spot in six A-League attempts.

Phoenix, who have faced the heaviest schedule of any club since the competition resumed little more than a week ago, had to come from behind in rainy and slippery conditions at Sydney's Bankwest Stadium.

Norwegian Kristian Opseth gave Adelaide the lead on the hour as he headed home a delightful cross from Ben Halloran.
Wellington equalised five minutes later through Jaushua Sotirio.

He broke clear and while his initial shot was saved by Izzo, the former Western Sydney Wanderers forward pounced on the loose ball and slid it into the net.

Unsuccessful penalty aside, Phoenix came closest to grabbing a winner, threatening Izzo's goal three times within five minutes of drawing level.

Davila blazed over after being sent clear, Liberato Cacace had a shot pushed away by the keeper and former Adelaide player Brandon Wilson sent an effort too high.

Adelaide had five attempts to Wellington's two in the first half and looked more likely to score.

Their only attempt on target, though, came from Opseth, whose header from a terrific Ryan Strain cross was tipped over the bar by Phoenix goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic. The draw keeps Adelaide in sixth spot.

Football
Phoenix
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hurricanes stun Crusaders to end Christchurch unbeaten run
2
Dr Ashley Bloomfield scores opening try in Parliamentary rugby match
3
Supercars driver who became adult entertainer ready to return to motorsport
4
Ardie Savea sends Crusaders halfback flying with huge bump off
5
Beauden Barrett hits out at Kiwi rugby fans about 'cringe' booing behaviour
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Liverpool finally hoist Premier League trophy after 30-year title drought

'It's in our hands' - Phoenix chasing top two finish after nabbing vital win over Glory

Phoenix score nifty counter-attacking goal in crucial A-League win over Perth Glory
01:49

From the backyard to European football: Kiwi teen prodigy ready for life-changing journey