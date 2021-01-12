TODAY |

Phoenix midfielder Alex Rufer gets one-match suspension for controversial red card

Source:  AAP

Wellington Phoenix midfielder Alex Rufer has accepted a one-game A-League suspension after the match review panel downgraded the severity of his controversial red-card offence against Macarthur FC.

Alex Rufer gets a red card. Source: Photosport

Rufer was sent off in the second half of the Phoenix's 1-1 draw for a challenge on Denis Genreau, where he originally won the ball but then caught the Bulls midfielder's legs as he attempted to run clear.

Referee Stephen Lucas had originally booked Rufer but after consultation with the VAR official, decided to show a straight red card for violent conduct.

Wellington were fuming over the call, with Phoenix general manager David Dome saying A-League officials had admitted the decision to send Rufer off was incorrect.

The MRP reclassified Rufer's offence on Tuesday from "violent conduct" to "serious unsporting conduct", with Wellington accepting the resulting one-match ban that rules the midfielder out of their next match against Newcastle.

"While disappointed that the red card was issued in the first place, I think this result is the best that we could have expected," Dome said.

"The downgrading of the offence by the Match Review Panel is a common-sense approach and the MRP must be congratulated on this action.

"We will now move on and prepare for our home match on January 24 against Newcastle Jets."

Football
Phoenix
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:20
Analysis: Sturdier America's Cup boats allow teams to push limits, meaning more capsizes
2
Classless Aussie star Steve Smith slammed after 'very poor' antics at crease
3
Spectacular footage shows Team NZ capsizing during America's Cup practice race
4
Tim Paine apologises for sledging, umpire abuse in heated third Test - 'I've had a really poor game as a leader'
5
Bulked-up Warriors have size to emulate some of club's most successful sides, recruitment manager says
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Son Heung-min, Harry Kane continue sparkling form as Spurs snap losing run with win over Leeds

Manchester United move to joint top of EPL after win over Aston Villa

Ex-Man United, Scotland manager Tommy Docherty dies, aged 92

Neymar representatives deny links to huge multiday party in Brazil flouting Covid-19 warnings