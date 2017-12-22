 

Phoenix manager denies rift in team camp: 'That's not the case'

Despite turmoil both on and off the field at the Wellington Phoenix, manager Darije Kalezic says that there is no rift between himself and his players.

Darije Kalezic fronted the media after a tumultuous week for his side.
Having seen star duo Gui Finkler and Dario Vidosic, along with his father, assistant coach Rado, leave the club in the last two weeks, Kalezic has cut a frustrated figure in the Phoenix dugout, but denies that he's lost the dressing room.

After reports of a divide in the playing group, seeing one half back Kalezic while the other firmly behind Vidosic, the Phoenix manager denied that he was in charge of a fractured squad going into tomorrow's A-League match against top of the table Sydney FC.

"That's not the case," he said.

"The case is very clear. The case is like the club already says."

"Speculation about all those things - is not true."

The Phoenix are currently bottom of the A-League ladder, with one win from their opening 10 matches.

