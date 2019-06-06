TODAY |

Phoenix make first big signing since player exodus, All Whites keeper Stefan Marinovic joins for two years

1 NEWS
More From
Football
Phoenix

The Wellington Phoenix have announced their first signing after the player exodus they suffered at the end of the season with All Whites goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic joining the club on a two-year deal.

The Phoenix announced this morning Marinovic will join the club after a short stint playing for Bristol City in the English Football League Championship.

He previously played in the MLS and in Germany. 

"I’ve always wanted to return back to New Zealand to play at some point, whether that was now or in a couple of years, it didn’t really matter, but it’s great that this opportunity has come around now," Marinovic said.

"My family, especially my Dad is really happy that I’m coming home as I’ve been away for ten years so the opportunity to play back on home soil and see my family more often gives me more of a drive.

It's an important signing for new Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay, who still has plenty of holes to fill in his new squad.

"I’m delighted to have signed a number one goalkeeper that brings a lot of experience into the team.

"For us, he’ll be an exceptional leader inside the box and a great shot stopper as part of our backline."

The Phoenix lost nine players after making the playoffs for the first time this year since the 2014-15 season.

Along with star player Roy Krishna's departure, they also lost manager Mark Rudan who has since announced he will lead expansion club Western United FC.

But Rudan's successor, Talay, says adding Marinovic will help both on and off the field for the rebuilding club, who also lost impressive keeper Filip Kurto after just one season in Wellington. 

"To have Stefan’s international pedigree will further add to our number of talented homegrown players within the club."

Marinovic will join the club when pre-season commences in July.

Keeper Stefan Marinovic, Washington, D.C. - October 11, 2016: The U.S. Men's National team take on New Zealand in an international friendly game at RFK Stadium. Copyright photo: Brad Smith / www.photosport.nz
All Whites keeper Stefan Marinovic. Source: Photosport
More From
Football
Phoenix
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:55
Holt asked the departing NZR boss who was the best All Black he'd seen - his reply was a zinger.
Breakfast crew in stitches at Steve Tew's cheeky comment about Hayley Holt's ex-boyfriend Richie McCaw
2
Eleven players remained silent during Advance Australian Fair, including stars such as Latrell Mitchell and Kalyn Ponga.
State of Origin stars boycott Australian national anthem in indigenous rights protest
3
Williamson looked out for certain until replays showed Mushfiqur Rahim got too excited with the dismissal.
Bangladesh wicketkeeper's game-changing howler gives Williamson, Black Caps lifeline in chaotic World Cup clash
4
Squire has missed most the Super Rugby season due to a knee injury.
Liam Squire set to return to rugby action for Highlanders against Bulls
5
Andy Ruiz, right, punches Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Anthony Joshua's promoter says rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr to take place at end of year
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
Jarryd Hayne of Fiji. HSBC World Series Sevens London at Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham - 22/05/2016 Copyright photo: Matt Impey / www.photosport.nz

Jarryd Hayne to switch codes again, registers to play football - report
02:15
Fans gathered to watch the Reds lift a sixth European crown early this morning.

Kiwi-Liverpool fans erupt as team clinches Champions League
FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 filer, Brazil's Neymar controls the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and Japan at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Lille, northern France. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

Brazil superstar Neymar accused of raping woman in Paris
Sarah Gregorious leads the Football Ferns' celebrations against England

Football Ferns earn first ever victory over England in World Cup warm up