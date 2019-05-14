TODAY |

Phoenix keeper Filip Kurto leaving to join new A-League club Western United FC

AAP
Western United FC have snared Wellington's classy goalkeeper Filip Kurto, a day after he was crowned the best gloveman in the A-League.

Kurto announced his trans-Tasman move after a stand-out maiden season at the Phoenix capped by winning the competition's goalkeeping prize at the Dolan Warren awards on Monday night.

The 27-year-old Pole had long been linked with newly-formed Western United, the Geelong-based club which is also expected to announce impressive one-season Phoenix mentor Mark Rudan as its inaugural coach.

Rudan surprised many by including a 'keeper in Wellington's list of imported players but the move paid off handsomely.

Kurto led the league for saves and single-handedly won games for the sixth- placed Phoenix, or rescued them, with his shot-stopping ability.

The former Roda JC player has signed a two-season deal.

"This is a very big honour for me after the great season I had in Wellington, to move to Victoria," he said.

"Thank you to the coaches for observing me and believing in me to take such a big responsibility with this new team."

Western United assistant coach John Anastasiadis said goalkeepers of Kurto's quality are difficult to land, making his signing an important one.

The Phoenix are battling to retain their best personnel, including A-League player of the year Roy Krishna.

The club's record scorer is in hot demand following his golden boot exploits and is yet to commit to a seventh season in Wellington.

Midfielder Mandi looks set to leave after posting a farewell message to New Zealand on social media on Monday.

The Phoenix haven't confirmed the Spaniard's departure.

Filip Kurto of the Phoenix makes a save during the A-League - Phoenix v Central Coast Mariners football match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday 15th December 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz
Filip Kurto of the Phoenix makes a save Source: Photosport
