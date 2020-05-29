Phoenix hoping for return of overseas star duo for A-League re-start

Most of their squad is in New Zealand or Australia, but the Wellington Phoenix are hoping to be boosted by the return of overseas strikers Ulisses Davila and Gary Hooper for the re-start of the season in July.

The wheels are in motion for the A-League to return, pending sign-off from the host broadcaster in Australia, with the third-placed Phoenix squad expected to return to training mid-June.

They would need to complete a couple of weeks of isolated training in Australia, much like the Warriors did, before a fortnight of outdoor training.

Phoenix general manager David Dome said Davila and Hooper wanted to complete the season.