TODAY |

Phoenix hope to host games in NZ following trans-Tasman bubble announcement

Source:  1 NEWS

The Wellington Phoenix are exploring the possibility of hosting two of its home games back in New Zealand, following the Government's announcement today that quarantine-free, trans-Tasman travel will be allowed from April 19.

Source: Photosport

The club said in a statement they were encouraged by the announcement, and while the team would continue to base itself out of Wollongong, the decision had opened up the possibility of playing up to two matches in New Zealand this season.

The club has previously stated that returning home is a goal, particularly as the team have separated from their families for over six months.

In anticipation of such an announcement being made, the club has been working on a plan to have the team and support staff return.

This includes travel logistics, liaising with ticket providers and investigating accommodation arrangements for all the teams involved.

With this announcement today, these plans can now be accelerated and the Phoenix hoped to make a further announcement shortly regarding the team’s ability to return to New Zealand.

Despite the potential return now possible, the Phoenix said no definitive decision on a return has been made as yet, due to the risks involved in travelling to another country and the possibility of further Covid outbreaks in either country.

Football
Phoenix
Coronavirus Pandemic
Australia
Travel
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
NZ Rugby and players association's 'relationship is broken' over Silver Lake standoff: Sir John Kirwan
2
Huge brawl kicks off after NRL star taunts concussed opponent
3
Easter weekend extra special for Canterbury family as son makes debut for Waratahs
4
French company chasing multi-million dollar All Blacks jersey deal
5
Concerns over future of Wallabies as young stars switch allegiance to Japan
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Full video: Jacinda Ardern reveals when two-way travel bubble with Australia will open

North Korea withdraw from Tokyo Olympics amid Covid-19 concerns

Australian government warns against minimum wage increase during Covid-19 crisis
01:54

Favelas protest as Brazil buckles under wave of Covid-19 cases, with victims getting younger