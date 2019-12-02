Phoenix hope to host games in NZ following trans-Tasman bubble announcement

The Wellington Phoenix are exploring the possibility of hosting two of its home games back in New Zealand, following the Government's announcement today that quarantine-free, trans-Tasman travel will be allowed from April 19.

Source: Photosport

The club said in a statement they were encouraged by the announcement, and while the team would continue to base itself out of Wollongong, the decision had opened up the possibility of playing up to two matches in New Zealand this season.

The club has previously stated that returning home is a goal, particularly as the team have separated from their families for over six months.

In anticipation of such an announcement being made, the club has been working on a plan to have the team and support staff return.

This includes travel logistics, liaising with ticket providers and investigating accommodation arrangements for all the teams involved.

With this announcement today, these plans can now be accelerated and the Phoenix hoped to make a further announcement shortly regarding the team’s ability to return to New Zealand.