Phoenix held to draw after last-gasp penalty controversially denied

Rival coaches have expressed uncertainty about what constitutes a handball after the Wellington Phoenix were denied a late penalty in their 1-1 A-League draw with Brisbane Roar.

An 86th minute diving header from Roar substitute Golgol Mebrahtu, his first A-League goal for eight years, cancelled out a 42nd minute strike by Tomer Hemed.

The big talking point of the McDonald Jones Stadium clash came in added time at the end, just after Brisbane defender Macaulay Gillesphey was sent off after getting a second yellow card.

A clearance from Brisbane's Tom Aldred hit the hand of teammate and substitute Riku Danzaki, standing just a few metres away.

The Wellington players and coaches immediately called for a penalty but neither the referee or VAR official agreed.

"I think they deem it as accidental " Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay said.

"But for me accidental is when his hands are beside him, not by his head, so for me that's a clear handball and it's a clear penalty.

"The interpretation of the handball changes every week so we go off what the referee's decision was."

Asked for his thoughts on the decision Talay quipped: "Can you explain to me the handball rule mate, so we can both go through it?"

Brisbane coach Warren Moon said he didn't see the incident but was also confused about what constituted a handball offence.

"Does anyone really know the rule anymore?" Moon said.

"Do we know what is and what isn't, thats the question I would ask?

"The referees are there to make the decision, they made the decision and if we get on the right end of one we will take it."

A point apiece does little to help the finals aspirations of either club, with Brisbane remaining seventh and Wellington in 10th.

Wellington were in control for most of the first hour with Rene Piscopo, Hemed and Ulises Davila all dangerous, but they couldn't capitalise on their chances.

Brisbane piled on the pressure in the last 30 minutes, forcing several corners and pushing Wellington back.

"In the first half we played some very good football, the second half, I don't think we were as good with the ball," Talay said.

"But we defended our box quite well and conceding a goal that late is disappointing and dropping two points is very disappointing."

The Roar have now gone seven games without a win, but Moon took some consolation from the hard-earned point.

"There's no hiding behind the fact that we weren't good enough in the first half, we were second best," Moon said.