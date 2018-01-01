Phoenix forward Roy Krishna crowned A-League's best player

Rampaging Wellington Phoenix forward Roy Krishna has been crowned the A-League's best player, pairing his golden boot with the Johnny Warren Medal.

And for the first time, the Julie Dolan Medal has gone to a foreign W-League star, with Melbourne Victory's American midfielder Christine Nairn claiming the accolade.

Australian football's individual achievers were celebrated at the Dolan Warren Awards on Monday night in Sydney.

Krishna, the much-loved forward who has played his entire career in New Zealand, is a worthy winner after scoring 18 goals to fire the Phoenix into the finals.

The 31-year-old was emotional when accepting the award.

"This is for all the kids that have been dreaming, back on the island," he said.

Growing up in rugby-mad Fiji, Krishna said he tried to give the national sport a go until his parents convinced him to swap codes.

"And here I am," he said.

"If you have the right people around you that are honest with you, you can achieve everything."

With 31 votes, he pipped holding midfielders Isaias, of Adelaide United, and Perth's Neil Kilkenny (both 29 votes) to win the competition's highest individual accolade.

Glory's Diego Castro and Melbourne Victory marquee Keisuke Honda, who missed eight matches through injury, were a further vote back.

The prize underlines the value of Krishna, who is off contract and will decide on his future by the end of the month.

"Wellington is very close to me ... it all comes down to my family and the decision I'm going to make is going to be good for everyone," he said.

His teammate Filip Kurto, also out of contract, was named goalkeeper of the year, while Glory pair Tony Popovic and Chris Ikonomidis were saluted as the league's best coach and young player respectively.

While Victory crashed out of the A-League championship race on Sunday, their women's team represented in style at the awards night.

Nairn (21 votes) beat golden boot winner Sam Kerr (16 votes) to the prize after a series of virtuoso performances for Victory, helping them to an against-the- odds premiership.

Boss Jeff Hopkins was named coach of the year, with Canberra United-based Matilda Ellie Carpenter the best young player of the season.

In addition to the star performers of the past 12 months, four greats of Australian football were inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Former FFA chairman Sir Frank Lowy, Socceroos star Harry Kewell, trailblazing Matilda Leigh Wardell and NSL championship winner Branko Culina joined a 246-strong list of Hall of Famers.

DOLAN WARREN AWARD WINNERS

A-LEAGUE

* Johnny Warren Medal - Roy Krishna (Wellington)

* Young Footballer of the Year - Chris Ikonomidis (Perth)

* Coach of the Year - Tony Popovic (Perth)

* Golden Boot - Roy Krishna (Wellington - 18 goals)

* Goalkeeper of the Year - Filip Kurto (Wellington)

* Referee of the Year - Shaun Evans

W-LEAGUE

* Julie Dolan Medal - Christine Nairn (Melbourne Victory)

* Young Footballer of the Year Award - Ellie Carpenter (Canberra United)

* Coach of the Year - Jeff Hopkins (Melbourne Victory)

* Golden Boot - Sam Kerr (Perth - 13 goals)

* Goalkeeper of the Year - Aubrey Bledsoe (Sydney FC)

* Referee of the Year - Kate Jacewicz