Phoenix fail to convert extra time penalty to suffer shock FFA Cup loss to semi-pro Brisbane outfit

Wellington Phoenix became the latest A-League club to fall to lower league opposition as former NSL side Brisbane Strikers collected a 4-2 penalty shootout win at Perry Park.

Defending a poor cup record, the Phoenix suffered an early blow as Hiroki Omori struck midway through the first half for the Strikers.

Andy Pengelly extended the lead after the interval, but Cameron Devlin and Callum McCowatt pulled the Phoenix level.

The match could’ve been sealed in extra time by debutant striker David Ball but the Englishman missed a game-winning penalty against the semi-pro side.

Ball’s night went from bad to worse when he missed his shot in the ensuing penalty shootout, leaving the home side to triumph on penalties as the Strikers remained resolute during the spot kicks.