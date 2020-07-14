Phoenix embracing 'perfect challenge' of kicking off A-League restart

After 124 days out of action, the high flying Wellington Phoenix are ready to resume their tilt towards the A-League finals, kicking off the season resumption on Friday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Currently on a four-match winning streak pre Covid-19, Ufuk Talay's Phoenix will take on the table topping Sydney FC this week to get the ball rolling again on the 2019/20 season.

The initially scheduled season resumer of Melbourne Victory against Western United has been put on hold, with the two sides along with Melbourne City now in a 14-day quarantine after arriving in New South Wales from Victoria.

For the Phoenix though, Friday night presents the chance to take the scalp of the competition leaders.

"It's a perfect challenge for us to play the best team straight away and pick up where we left off," midfielder and vice-captain Alex Rufer saod.

"We've had a very good mini pre-season. We've got no excuses and we're really looking forward to playing."

And while there will only be a limited number of fans in attendance at the ground on Friday, the Phoenix's higher-ups are just happy to be playing for their supporters for the first time in more than four months.

"I think it's great for Wellington Phoenix, it's great for our partners and our fans," CEO David Dome said.