Phoenix determined to send historic message before A-League finals

History beckons for the Wellington Phoenix as they attempt to complete their best regular season yet.

The New Zealand side are second on the A-League ladder with three games to go before the finals.

Should they stay there, it would complete their most successful season yet in the Australian competition.

Since they were founded in 2007, the Phoenix have never finished higher than fourth on the table.

Phoenix midfielder Alex Rufer sent a warning to their rivals, saying their best football is still to come.

“I believe that every team is afraid of us. I really believe that any team that comes up against us in the finals will be wary of us, because I really believe.”

The team take on the Western Sydney Wanderers tomorrow night as they look to jump three points ahead of Melbourne City.

For Jaushua Sotirio, the clash against his former side brings added motivation.

“Every game’s the same - take it 100 per cent, always want to give our best - but it’s just a thing against the Wanderers, I just keeping scoring against them. So hopefully another on the weekend.”

With a high volume of games, Wellington Coach Ufuk Talay has been careful in not overloading players with minutes.

Sotirio says players always want to be on the field but admits the team must come first.