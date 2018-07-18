 

Phoenix continue to rebuild roster, announce Polish goal-keeper as second key signing

Wellington Phoenix coach Mark Rudan has continued to build from the back with confirmation of Polish goalkeeper Filip Kurto as his second player signing.

Filip Kurto.

A week after welcoming veteran English defender Steven Taylor to the A-League, Rudan has snapped up the former Poland youth team player from Dutch club Roda JC.

The 27-year-old has been hailed as potentially one of the best glovemen in the league by Rudan, who has kept an eye on his career in Europe.

Kurto played 108 games in the top-flight Eredivisie for Roda JC from 2012-14.

His second stint wasn't so productive, spending the entire 2017/18 season on the bench as the club was relegated.

"We have known about him for some time, he has all the attributes to be one of the best goalkeepers in the A-League," Rudan said.

The 1.92 metre Kurto shapes as the likely first-choice custodian at the Phoenix, who used four different glovemen between the sticks last year.

Experienced pair Lewis Italiano and Tando Velaphi have moved on while Oliver Sail and Keegan Smith remain on the books.

However, Rudan has previously acknowledged the young Kiwi pair need more experience to become A-League regulars.

Kurto said his move will satisfy his curiosity about the standard of play down under.

"I have known about the A-League for a while and when I was told there was interest I felt this offer came at the perfect time for me," he said.

"The manager has a real enthusiasm and passion to win and he stressed to me that he wants players who will give everything for the club."

On the pitch, the Phoenix won their first pre-season game under Rudan with a 1-0 defeat of Wairarapa United 1-0 in Masterton.

Midfielder Sarpreet Singh scored early to celebrate last week's contract extention until the end of 2020.

