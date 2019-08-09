TODAY |

Phoenix confirm signing of former Germany youth international Matti Steinmann

The Wellington Phoenix's 2019/20 roster is beginning to take shape, confirming the signing of German midfielder Matti Steinmann on a 12-month deal.

Steinmann, 24, boasts an impressive CV for an A-League recruit, capped at every youth level for Germany from under-15s to under 20s, joining the Nix from Bundesliga team Hamburg's reserve side.

The central midfielder joins the likes of Alex Rufer and Tim Payne as options for new coach Ufuk Talay, as the new A-League season draws nearer.

"He is a very talented young player that can progress into a very dominant midfielder," Talay said.

"With his international background and playing experience at the top level in Germany, he will bring us that professionalism while still at a young age." ​

Steinmann says he's looking forward to the challenge of the A-League, already familiar with the Australian style of play.

"I have watched the A-League a lot so when the offer came in, I knew I would be playing a high level of football," he said.

The Phoenix begin their new A-League season on October 13, taking on new side Western United - managed by former boss Mark Rudan - at Westpac Stadium.

Matti Steinmann playing for Hamburg
Matti Steinmann playing for Hamburg Source: Getty
