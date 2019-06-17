Phoenix confirm signing of Australian international defender

TODAY |

The Wellington Phoenix have signed Australian defender Luke DeVere on a one year deal, who joins the club from the Brisbane Roar.

DeVere, 29, has been capped once by Australia coming against Germany in 2015, and joins after the Roar finished ninth in last season's A-League standings.

The veteran defender has made over 100 appearances in the A-Leauge, and brings some much needed experience to the Phoenix's backline after the departure of captain Andrew Durante.

"This new challenge in Wellington represents a really exciting opportunity for me," DeVere said.

"It's easy to continue playing in an environment you feel comfortable in but I feel that I always rise to a new challenge and I'm looking forward to beginning this journey in Wellington."

New coach Ufuk Talay welcomed DeVere's signing, saying: ''Luke is a highly experienced defender in this competition so his knowledge and attitude will be crucial as we look to progress on from next season.

"At only 29, Luke is one of the most accomplished centre backs in the League will no doubt be a huge asset here in Wellington"

DeVere will link up with his new teammates later this month as part of the Phoenix's 2019/20 pre-season.

Luke DeVere heads the ball against the Perth Glory
Luke DeVere heads the ball against the Perth Glory Source: Getty
