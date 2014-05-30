Phoenix confirm signing of All White Tim Payne

The Wellington Phoenix are slowly but surely filling their roster ahead of the 2019/20 A-League season, adding All Whites midfielder Tim Payne on a one-year deal.

Having recently captained Eastern Suburbs to their first national title since 1971, 25-year old Payne is a welcome addition to the Phoenix, joining fellow All Whites midfielder Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi as new recruits.

Having not played professional football since his time with the Portland Timbers in the American Major League Soccer, Payne is relishing the chance to play in the A-League.

"It’s very exciting to have the opportunity to be back in a professional set up," Payne said.

"We're a unique team being New Zealand’s only professional football club and I’m really looking forward to what we can achieve this season.

"I know it's not going to be easy to secure a spot in that starting lineup, with so much talent involved, but I know I have the ability and drive to succeed here in Wellington."