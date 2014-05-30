TODAY |

Phoenix confirm signing of All White Tim Payne

1 NEWS
More From
Football
Phoenix

The Wellington Phoenix are slowly but surely filling their roster ahead of the 2019/20 A-League season, adding All Whites midfielder Tim Payne on a one-year deal.

Having recently captained Eastern Suburbs to their first national title since 1971, 25-year old Payne is a welcome addition to the Phoenix, joining fellow All Whites midfielder Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi as new recruits.

Having not played professional football since his time with the Portland Timbers in the American Major League Soccer, Payne is relishing the chance to play in the A-League.

"It’s very exciting to have the opportunity to be back in a professional set up," Payne said.

"We're a unique team being New Zealand’s only professional football club and I’m really looking forward to what we can achieve this season.

"I know it's not going to be easy to secure a spot in that starting lineup, with so much talent involved, but I know I have the ability and drive to succeed here in Wellington."

Payne is the 10th player currently at the Phoenix with All Whites experience, taking the total playing squad number to 18 of 23 players.

Tim Payne up against South Africa's Hlompho Kekana Source: Photosport
More From
Football
Phoenix
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:04
In Auckland training for the World Cup, Logovi'i Mulipola is hailing his side's preparation for Japan.
Manu Samoa pre-World Cup camp 'one of the best', says prop
2
The young first-five was a surprise selection, but has already caught the eye of veteran Ben Smith.
'He's been awesome' - Beauden Barrett backing Josh Ioane to shine on All Blacks debut
3
Kimberlee Downs is joined on TVNZ’s weekly rugby show by 1 NEWS’ Scotty Stevenson and Andrew Saville.
The Front Row: World Cup countdown begins, All Blacks stats-attack and Scotty storms out
4
Singh came off the bench at halftime for Bayern's first team.
Kiwi footballer Sarpreet Singh makes debut with Bayern Munich first team against Arsenal
5
Brad Thorn grilled James O'Connor before allowing him to sign with Reds - 'We were pretty direct'
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:43
Former teammate and flatmate Alex Rufer is thrilled with Singh's recent transfer.

'He deserves everything' – Phoenix ace revels in Sarpreet Singh's Bayern Munich move
00:31
The midfielder could take the armband for a new-look Nix this season.

Alex Rufer unfazed by talk of Phoenix captaincy: 'I just wanna help the team'
Paul Pogba

'Top bloke' Paul Pogba not angling to leave Manchester United, says manager
USA women's national team celebrate against Brazil

US Women's World Cup champs arrive home ahead of parade