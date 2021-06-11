Phoenix confirm departure of All Whites goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic

Marinovic featured in 33 matches in goal for the Nix across two seasons. He played a key role for the Nix as the club’s number one goalkeeper in the 2019/20 A-League season, registering five clean sheets in 27 appearances to help lead the club to a historic third-place regular season finish.



Wellington Phoenix general manager Ufuk Talay wishes Marinovic all the best for his future.



“Stef did a fantastic job for us, he was integral for us in the success we had last season as a club,” Talay said.



“This season it’s been tough for him - we gave him game, time then I felt we needed a change and Oli [Sail] came in and done a fantastic job.



“We’ve been very fortunate in the sense that we’ve had two number one calibre goalkeepers at our club, and it’s one of those ones where you've got two good players fighting for one position - which makes it very difficult.



“We wish Stef all the best for his footballing future and thank him for his contribution to the Phoenix.”