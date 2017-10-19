 

Phoenix confident ahead of Newcastle clash, despite star midfielder's absence

AAP

After playing every minute of Wellington Phoenix's A-League season to date, midfield mainstay Goran Paracki will miss Saturday's clash away to Newcastle Jets.

Goran Paracki of the Phoenix (R and Ali Abbas (L) stands dejected after their 1-1 all draw during the A-League - Wellington Phoenix v Adelaide football match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Sunday the 08 October 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Goran Paracki and Ali Abbas stand dejected after their 1-1 all draw with Adelaide.

Source: Photosport

The 30-year-old Croatian received his fifth yellow card of the season in Wellington's 1-1 draw with Western Sydney Wanderers last weekend, and will serve out his one-match suspension against the Jets.

Nix coach Darije Kalezic says Paracki has been an integral part of Wellington's season, but is confident his absence can be covered.

"We have a couple of options - from my point of view, it's important the player in that position can connect between defence and the midfield to distribute the ball forward," Kalezic said.

"It's obviously a loss, but I believe the players we have can replace him successfully."

New signing Matija Ljujic, who blasted home Wellington's equaliser from 30m out against Wanderers, is one possibility to take over Paracki's role.

But Kalezic is understandably reluctant to shift him, even temporarily, from his current position.

"Matija can play there for sure, but I see him more as a player who connects the midfield and attack, and he's the one player who can deliver assists for our front players," he said.

Skipper Andrew Durante says Paracki's consistency has been crucial for the Nix.

"He's been fantastic - he's filled the role of Vinnie Lia really well, that holding midfield role.

"He's combative, a good distributor of the ball and he's got a really good work ethic."

Durante said the Phoenix are looking forward to taking on former coach Ernie Merrick's high-flying Jets, who sit second on the ladder, six points behind leaders Sydney FC and 22 clear of 10th-placed Wellington.

"Ernie's got them playing some really good football - we know the style really well.

"It's midfielders facing forward, getting balls in behind, and it's the front three making those runs in behind. It's a really attacking mindset."

The two teams last met in early November, with the Jets running out 3-0 winners.

This time, Durante says, the Phoenix are better prepared.

"I think we played into their hands last time, playing too short around our own half, around our own box.

"We gifted them a couple of goals, but we'll learn from that and play a bit of a different style."

