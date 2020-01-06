Phoenix complete signing of banned Australian midfielder

Olyroos midfielder Brandon Wilson will seek to rejuvenate his career in New Zealand after signing an A-League contract with Wellington.



Brandon Wilson tackles Alex Rufer Source: Photosport

Serving an international ban for unprofessional conduct, Wilson played just one game for Perth this season before Glory officials agreed to terminate his contract last week.



Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay, who has worked with Wilson in the Australian under-23 side, believes he had made an astute signing despite the 22-year-old's difficulties in 2019.



Wilson is one of four players suspended from international duties for their involvement in a misdemeanour in Cambodia in April while on Olyroos duty.



Along with Adelaide United star Riley McGree and Melbourne City pair Nathaniel Atkinson and Lachie Wales, Wilson was found guilty by the FFA of unprofessional conduct after an incident involving a woman.



Wilson played 43 A-League games for Perth since his debut in August 2016 but his only appearance this season was in the opening round.



Talay said Wilson will boost Wellington in the centre of the park and at right back, where they've have lost the services of the injured Louis Fenton for the remainder of this campaign.



"Brandon brings us both stability and versatility for this season, and it also fits well with us looking long term to bring talented young players to the club," Talay said.



"I've had the pleasure of working with Brandon in the Australian 23's squad in the past - he's a good person, high character and I'm sure he'll fit in well with the boys."



Botswana-born Wilson played at youth level for English club Burnley and made his senior debut on loan at Stockport County in 2016.



He captained the Olyroos in two friendlies against New Zealand last September.



Wilson's 18-month deal continues a spate of roster strengthening at the fourth- placed Phoenix, who are enjoying an eight-game unbeaten streak.

