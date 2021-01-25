Phoenix coach not impressed with team's toothless display in front of goal against Jets

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay has indicated his side will be ramping up their shooting practice.

The side were left to rue a host of missed chances in the 2-1 defeat to the Newcastle Jets in Sydney on Sunday night.

The Nix had 23 shots in the clash compared to the Jets' 11 attempts and hit the post twice.

It means the Phoenix are still winless after three games with a draw and two defeats to their name, second bottom on the table.

Wellington Phoenix's Jaushua Sotirio and David Ball react to a missed opportunity. Source: Photosport

“Maybe I’ll have to start the boys with some finishing this week and they might be hungry and might actually hit the back of the net,” Talay said.

“That’s one thing that we definitely need to improve on because we can’t go through games where we create a lot of opportunities and not score.”