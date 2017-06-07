 

Phoenix coach Darije Kalezic to leave club at end of disastrous season

Wellington Phoenix manager Darije Kalezic will leave his role with the A-League side at the end of the 2017-18 season, the club has announced today.

Having joined at the beginning of the 2017 season, Kalezic's reign with the Phoenix has been nothing short of disastrous, with the club rooted to the bottom of the A-League ladder.

Kalezic's departure will leave the club looking for their fourth manager in three years, with Ernie Merrick, Des Buckingham and Chris Greenacre all having left the club.

The departure of staff and players has also impacted the Phoenix's season, with key players Gui Finkler and Dario Vidosic leaving mid-season, while assistant coach Rado Vidosic also left the club, citing differences with Kalezic.

In a statement released today, the Phoenix confirmed the news.

"Head Coach of the Wellington Phoenix, Darije Kalezic, wishes to announce that he will not be continuing as Head Coach of the club next season."

"The parties were not able to find a mutual agreement on how to proceed forward and because of this have decided to move in separate directions."

"Darije wishes the best for the Club and fans in the seasons to come."
 

