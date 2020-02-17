TODAY |

Phoenix captain talks football with Laura Daniel before she becomes team's lucky charm

Source:  1 NEWS

Seven Sharp's resident comedian Laura Daniel has had the offside rule explained in a flirty interview with Phoenix captain Steven Taylor before becoming a lucky charm for the side as they beat Melbourne City at Eden Park.

The team played at Eden Park on Saturday night. Source: Seven Sharp

Daniel also clarified the origins of how football become known as the beautiful game before going on to enjoy getting access to the Phoenix changing room at Eden Park – so much so that there was some fanning necessary.

As well as the offside rule - which was explained in detail with the line "your backside is offside now" – Taylor and Daniel also discussed Phoenix fans, known as the Yellow Fever, and their tradition of taking their tops off late in games.

