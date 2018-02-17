Phoenix bounce back from blowout losses with last minute winner against Glory

Roy Krishna was the returning Phoenix hero and Diego Castro the Perth villain in a dramatic 2-1 A-League win for the hosts in Wellington.

In a match with important implications for two ailing sides, Glory defender Shane Lowry scored an own-goal in stoppage time to hand Wellington just their fourth win of the season.

It came from Krishna's sharp cross, marking a brilliant return to action for the Fijian international, who had missed three games while in an apparent dispute with his club.

After agreeing to a one-season extension during the week, Krishna was an attacking force after being injected at halftime and it was no surprise when he set up the winner.

It could have been so different for Perth after Castro had earned his team a contentious penalty eight minutes from the end, with the scores locked at 1-1.

However, in a potential dagger blow to Perth's longer-term ambitions, Castro's effort from the spot was a feeble dink straight at grateful goalkeeper Tando Velaphi.

Castro had earlier scored the Glory's equaliser in the 36th minute after teenager Sarpreet Singh had celebrated his first A-League start by scoring a spectacular third-minute goal.

The result ends the Phoenix's three-match losing streak, including successive 4-0 defeats, and lifts them at least momentarily off the bottom of the ladder.

They sit two points behind eighth-placed Perth, who remain seven points outside the top six with seven rounds remaining. The loss is the seventh in their past eight matches.

It proved an open affair between two clubs boasting comfortably the leakiest defences in the A-League.

Singh, 18, was a standout for Wellington. His starting debut left Phoenix stalwarts Krishna and Michael McGlinchey on the bench.

After six bench appearances, Singh repaid the faith of coach Darije Kalezic with a left-foot rocket from the edge of the box after being set up by fellow midfielder Matija Ljujic.

Castro did all the work in the 36th-minute equaliser, firstly earning a close-range free kick.

He then blasted it low past a sprawling Velaphi, the former Glory goalkeeper making his first Phoenix appearance in place of out-of-form Lewis Italiano.

Perth dominated possession in the second spell but couldn't create the same clear chances as the hosts.

Ljujic was denied by a diving Liam Reddy just before the break, while Krishna blasted over the bar just after it, following a trademark surge.

Krishna supplied a cross which striker Andrija Kaluderovic volleyed wide from close range.

Prolific forward Krishna was a weapon after coming on for All Whites winger Monty Patterson, who also made his first Phoenix start.

McGlinchey eventually brought up his 200th A-League appearance, replacing Singh with 22 minutes to play.