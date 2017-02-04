 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Phoenix battered by superior Western Sydney in Taranaki

share

Source:

AAP

Western Sydney Wanderers' lacklustre A-League season has sparked into life with an emphatic 3-1 win over Wellington Phoenix.

The Phoenix were completely outclassed, losing 3-1 to the Wanderers in Taranaki.
Source: SKY

Nicolas Martinez's third goal of the season was bookended by a Brendon Santalab double as the eighth-placed Wanderers outplayed Wellington to edge into the top six for the first time since round nine.

It was Wanderers' fifth win of the season, edging them into playoff contention, while Wellington drop back down the table to eighth.

A 71st minute penalty by Phoenix striker Shane Smeltz was offset five minutes later by his second yellow card and a sending off.

Wellington, just one point and one place ahead of the Wanderers going into the match, desperately needed a win after dropping points against Brisbane (1-0 loss) and Adelaide (2-2 draw) in their last two games.

The early omens were ominous, with Western Sydney's pace down the flanks keeping the home team defence scrambling.

The pressure inevitably told in the 22nd minute, with Santalab crashing home his seventh goal of the season, after good work from Martinez in the build-up.

Western Sydney continued to look sharper, particularly through the middle, but Wellington finished brightly with a couple of half-chances.

Kosta Barbarouses provided the best three minutes before the break when he crashed a through ball from Vince Lia into the side netting.

Wellington went to the bench early in the second spell, Gui Finkler replacing Roly Bonevacia but although the Phoenix briefly threatened, it was Western Sydney who struck first.

This time Santalab turned provider, teeing up Martinez for a cool finish and the Wanderers doubled their lead as the hour mark approached.

Five minutes later it was 3-0, Santalab grabbing his second after Terry Antonis completed a strong run to the by-line with the perfect pull-back for Santalab's clinical finish.

Wellington pulled one back through Smeltz's late penalty - his first goal since returning to the Phoenix after an eight-year absence.

Related

Phoenix

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The underdogs resisted a late fight back from the Sevens sisters to claim a 19-12 win.

Video: Ruthless USA eliminate NZ Women from Sydney Sevens

00:41
2
The 2015 World Cup winner got some key minutes as the Hurricanes beat the Blues 38-33 in their pre-season clash.

All Blacks flyer Nehe Milner-Skudder makes return after nearly a year on the sidelines

00:30
3
The Warriors suffered an embarrassing 17-0 loss to the Eels to seal their fate on day one of the Auckland tournament.

As it happened: Warriors eliminated from Auckland Nines after back to back losses

00:29
4
The Breakers fought to come from behind to steal a brilliant 88-87 win in Adelaide.

Breakers resist 36ers to pinch crucial win in nail-biter to keep season alive

01:52
5
Thousands turned out at Eden Park where the event is secure for one more year at least.

'Every event has a shelf life' - Doubts grow over NRL Nines' Auckland futre

03:04
1 NEWS and other media turned down demands for a $10,000 payment to secure exclusive access to the welcome.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

Marae representatives asked police to move TVNZ cameras off a public road.

01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.

01:52
Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

One farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows and reckons he'll lose $200k this season.

03:12
'We think whanau, hapu and iwi are best placed to look after children that have been removed into the state's hands.'

'We think iwi are best placed to look after children removed into the state's hands'

Maori leaders want new rules in CYF legislation .

00:10
A crash near Warkworth made it a slow journey north for those trying to get away early.

Video: Traffic chaos as holidaymakers flee Auckland and Wellington for Waitangi weekend

It's slow going as people leave the city for the weekend.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ