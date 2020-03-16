Phoenix announce squad will travel to Sydney despite coronavirus concerns

The Wellington Phoenix have today confirmed that they will be travelling to Sydney on Wednesday afternoon to keep their A-League season alive.

Source: Football Federation Australia

With the FFA ruling that the remaining games are to be played in Australia and behind closed doors, the Phoenix were left with little options if they wanted to finish the season.

Upon their arrival in Sydney the squad will enter into a 14-day period of isolation, during which time they have gained a special dispensation from Australian state-based health officials to train during the self-isolation window.

With six rounds remaining in the competition, the Nix face a long stint away from home, as a return to NZ will invoke another 14-day isolation period.

Wellington Phoenix general manager David Dome asserted that all members of the squad had the option to stay home if they felt unsafe. However, all players and coaches decided to make the voyage.

“All players and coaching staff have elected to travel to Australia tomorrow. The club also recognises the impact that this will have on players and football operations’ families, and a number of support measures are being put in place to assist them during this time.”

Dome has also said that precautions will be taken to ensure those travelling are kept safe after consulting with health professionals and government officials in NZ and Australia.