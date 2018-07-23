 

Phoenix add pair of Socceroos to ranks with two latest signings

The Wellington Phoenix have announced two more additions to Mark Rudan's first squad for next season, including a former international midfielder arrested for possessing drugs last year.

Mitch Nichols was arrested in Sydney in 2017 for possessing cocaine but escaped criminal conviction.
Mitch Nichols' career appears to have been revived by the club after it was announced today he had signed a two-year-deal with the Phoenix. The other acquisition is former Melbourne City forward David Williams on a one year deal.

Nichols, who made five international appearances for the Socceroos, saw his career stalled last year after he was arrested for possessing cocaine during a random drug sweep at a Sydney nightclub 12 months ago.

The 29-year-old escaped a criminal conviction following the arrest but was handed a four-game suspension by Football Federation Australia. He was also put on a good behaviour bond.

With the blemish aside, it marks another big signing for the Wellington club who has added 11 years worth of A League experience to the club with the deal.

Nichols has turned out for Perth Glory, Brisbane Roar, Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne Victory before signing with the Phoenix today.

"Every time I came to Wellington I knew it was a special place with a special following and I’m looking forward to showing the fans what I can offer," Nichols said.

"I talked with Mark and wanted to be part of the project that Mark is building here in Wellington.

"I can’t wait to get in to the full swing of things, work hard and earn my place."

The other signing, Williams, arrives from a two-year tenure with Hungarian side Szombathelyi Haladas. Like Nichols, Williams has turned out for the Socceroos with two caps under his belt.

"These two players are proven A-League competitors - as their statistics prove, they can both score goals, and they both are capable of a bit of x-factor which can change a game," Phoenix coach Mark Rudan said.

"But importantly for me, and right at the top of my player characteristics list, is leadership and experience.

"These two players have that - with over 350 A-League appearances between them we have signed some real A-League grunt."

