Perth Glory coach not worried about his team's form ahead of elimination final against the Phoenix

Perth coach Tony Popovic is not worried about his team's indifferent form as they head into an A-League elimination final against Wellington Phoenix.

Reno Piscopo of the Phoenix celebrates after scoring. Source: Photosport

The Glory have won just two of six matches since the competition resumed in July, with one of their four defeats a 2-1 loss to the Phoenix last month.



That victory at Bankwest Stadium was the Phoenix's sole win in six matches since the restart but Popovic says neither team's form will be a factor when they open the the finals series on Saturday.



"I don't believe that when the kick-off commences tomorrow evening that anyone from Wellington or anyone from Perth Glory will care about what the results were prior to this match," Popovic said.



"This is the game that matters and we have to be ready for a knockout match."



The Phoenix have suffered a double injury blow with English forward Gary Hooper and defender Tim Payne both ruled out for the remainder of the season due to hamstring injuries.



While Payne hasn't featured for Ufuk Talay's team since the restart, Hooper's absence is a worry with the ex-Celtic player scoring eight goals and notching four assists this season.



Popovic doesn't however expect the Phoenix to alter their style greatly without Hooper, sticking to the principles that led them to third-place in one of the best campaigns in the New Zealand club's history.



"We haven't really concerned ourselves too much about particular individuals, more about them as a team and as a unit, how well they attack," Popovic said, revealing his team will also be missing a striker with Olyroos attacker Nick D'Agostino sidelined with a hamstring strain.



"Our approach will be the same in terms of respecting their players in the front third who are very dangerous.



"Nothing will change on that front and we're ready for whoever may play in his place."



Saturday's match at Bankwest Stadium kicks off at 7pm NZ time.



KEY MATCH STATS