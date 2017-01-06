 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Perth Glory bounce back to beat 10-man Wellington Phoenix

share

Source:

AAP

Perth Glory overcame a lacklustre first half to end their six-game winless run, beating a 10-man Wellington Phoenix 2-1 at nib Stadium.

Glory's Adam Taggart scored the winning goal, with Perth edging the visitors 2-1 at nib Stadium.
Source: SKY

Glory had not won since a home 3-1 win over Adelaide United on November 18 but struggled in the opening half with the Phoenix dominating.

Wellington scored in the 11th minute through Roy Krishna and that could have easily been doubled or tripled as they opened up the Glory defence.

It was a Perth equaliser with a cracking strike from captain Rostyn Griffiths on halftime that turned the contest.

Adam Taggart then scored to open the second half before Wellington were reduced to 10-men following a dubious straight red card from referee Shaun Evans handed to Krishna for a challenge on Shane Lowry.

The striker trod on Lowrys' foot as he made a tackle, but it wasn't deserving of a send off with a free-kick a more suitable punishment.

Glory's fourth win of the season put them three points behind the fourth-placed Melbourne City. Phoenix remain eighth, two points behind the sixth placed Western Sydney Wanderers.

Krishna scored thanks to a set up pass from Shane Smeltz and sloppy Perth defending from Alexander Grant.

His shot was initially saved by Liam Reddy but the Glory 'keeper couldn't stop it trickling over the line.

Phoenix continued opening up Glory on the counter attack and Kosta Barbarouses, Krishna and Smeltz all had good scoring chances. But a 30-plus metre bomb from Griffiths gave Perth a flattering 1-1 halftime scoreline.

They came out a different unit for the second half, Andy Keogh seemingly scoring in the 49th minute but getting called back for an incorrect offside call.

Two minutes later he delivered a cross that Taggart headed in and with the extra man advantage making life easier, the home side comfortably hung on for the win.

Phoenix coach Des Buckingham felt his team should have been further ahead in the first half and said the red card was undeserved.

"The send off looked very harsh and it looked like Roy had a heavy first touch, then withdrew his leg as he was about to make contact," Buckingham said.

"But we still need to be better in the second half regardless. The first half was very good but in the second half we need to be better in possession. The game should have been put to bed in the first half."

Meanwhile, Glory coach Kenny Lowe agreed Krishna was hard done by, but pleased for his team to get a win.

"It's always nice to win and they've worked ever so hard and they've been under the pump a little bit so I'm pleased for the players," Lowe said.

"I thought it (Krishna's red card) might have looked worse than it was after the event. His studs might have been showing, but I don't know if he followed through or if it was malicious.


Related

Phoenix

00:26
With his transfer papers completed, the former All Whites striker could make his official comeback in Perth tonight.

Shane Smeltz set to make official return to Phoenix in crucial clash with Glory
00:49
The new Wellington Phoenix coach says he learned a lot about how to treat the game, his players and the opponent from his predecessor.

New Phoenix coaches keep season's objective simple: 'It's still top four'
Interim Coach Chris Greenacre of the Phoenix chats to Head Physiotherapist Sam Jewell prior to the match. Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners, Hyundai A-League, FMG Stadium, Waikato, New Zealand. 10 December 2016. © Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz

Greenacre, Buckingham confirmed as new Phoenix coaches

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:25
1
The former Black Caps skipper hit an unbeaten 50-runs off 31 balls to help his side to a nine-wicket win in the Big Bash.

Incredible batting masterclass by Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn guide Heat to victory

00:27
2
Commentators suggested Brendon McCullum bat out the rest of the game with just his handle after he was punishing the Perth bowlers.

Watch: 'To be fair to the bowlers he should bat with a handle from now on' – McCullum breaks bat during Big Bash

00:30
3
Hilton Cartwright had one tenth of a second to react to the incoming ball while standing at silly point.

Video: Men, look away! Aussie debutant takes blistering cricket ball to the family jewels


00:17
4
FC Porto Midfielder Danilo was given his marching orders after he was sent hurtling backwards by the referee in his sides match against Moreirense.

Is this the most unfair sending off ever? Ref makes clumsy challenge on player and then sends him off

00:28
5
Germany's Goerges shocked the third seed with a spectacular comeback victory to charge into the semifinals.

Last remaining drawcard Caroline Wozniacki crashes out of ASB Classic

00:37
Some handwritten notes and letter sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

'William adores his little brother' – Princess Diana's letters go to auction

Some handwritten notes and letters sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

02:23
Island nations are being urged to act swiftly to counter the fast spreading pest.

Beetle pest's comeback could be devastating for Pacific economies

Pacific countries are being urged to act swiftly to counter the coconut rhinoceros beetle.

02:08
A Whanganui businessman it floating the idea of a ferry from his town to Motueka.

Whanganui to Motueka ferry idea could be the answer to NZ's natural disaster-prone transport systems

Whanganui businessman Neville Johnson is sure his proposal will get off the ground, despite challenges.

02:22
The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

'An injustice had been done here' - Tim Shadbolt reflects on Bastion Point protest as anniversary is marked

The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

00:14
The Race Relations Commissioner says Sir Peter Leitch should reiterate his apology to the young woman he made the comments to on Waiheke Island.

Sir Peter Leitch scandal: Dame Susan Devoy hits out at 'casual racism', says Mad Butcher was 'offensive'

The Race Relations Commissioner has criticised Sir Peter Leitch over his "white man's island" comment to a Waiheke Island woman.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ