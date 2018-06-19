 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Persistence pays off for Harry Kane who helps England get World Cup campaign off to a winning start

share

Source:

Associated Press

Twice wrestled to the ground during the match, England captain Harry Kane finally evaded the Tunisian defence just as time was running out.

The Three Lions' captain scored a brace in the 2-1 win in Volgograd.
Source: SKY

Kane found an open area of space at the far post and used his head to meet Harry Maguire's flick-on, scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 victory at the World Cup.

It was relief for Kane and Gareth Southgate, who leapt into the air in delight as his World Cup debut as a coach got off to a winning start.

England shouldn't have found it so tough in its Group G opener against such opposition. Not after Kane got England off to a perfect start with an 11th-minute tap in. But after Kyle Walker softly conceded a penalty that Ferjani Sassi converted in the 35th, many of the fouls went against England.

"Maybe there was a bit of justice at the end," Kane said.

After a scoreless run at the 2016 European Championship, Kane is finally showing the predatory instinct in front of goal that has served Tottenham so well.

Euro 2016 ended in humiliation for Kane and England with a loss to Iceland in the last 16, but the team has been transformed by Southgate. For all the placidness and togetherness within the group, Southgate has added persistence and doggedness.

At the last World Cup, England couldn't even win a game. Low expectations for this year's overhauled team were dispelled early in Russia when Kane reacted quickly to score after John Stones' header was saved. But England struggled to finish it off.

When Walker's flailing arm caught Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, a penalty was awarded and Sassi slotted it in to equalise.

England's players later thought they deserved a similar call when Kane was brought down in the opposite penalty area, but the referee disagreed.

Kane was pushed to ground again after the break, this time by Yassine Meriah, but again nothing was given.

Kane persisted, and delivered.

"You go until the last second," Kane said, "and I'm absolutely buzzing."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 14: A detailed view of the World Cup Trophy is seen prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium on June 14, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Streaming issues leave Socceroos fans outraged at FIFA World Cup coverage in Australia

01:57
2
Katie Duncan spoke to 1 NEWS about the dreadful tactics employed by Andreas Heraf yesterday.

Football Ferns pen letters of protest against coach Andreas Heraf

03:15
3
Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football gurus to review this morning’s World Cup action.

World Cup Chat: Get on the bandwagon as England claim opening win in Russia

00:15
4
Playing for Kent against Worcestershire, the New Zealander made the impossible look easy.

Watch: Black Caps star Matt Henry catches one-handed screamer in English One Day semi-final

00:34
5
The new guys in the squad were given a brilliant but painful welcome by their teammates.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga stars welcome rookies with hilarious initiation involving ping pong balls

04:54
The Deputy PM says the Government is trying to facilitate DHB’s to "be more generous" in their pay offer to nurses.

'We can't fix everything up after six months' – Winston Peters asks for patience in nurses' pay dispute

The Deputy PM says the Government is trying to facilitate DHBs to "be more generous" in their pay offer to nurses.

00:15
The Three Lions' captain scored a brace in the 2-1 win in Volgograd.

Watch: Harry Kane nets late winner as England sneak past Tunisia to start FIFA World Cup tournament with a win

The Three Lions' captain scored a brace in the 2-1 win in Volgograd.

00:34
The twister reportedly hit a property in the Waikato town yesterday as strong winds battered the area.

Watch: New footage shows tornado destroying shed in Matamata

Locals reported seeing a funnel-shaped cloud yesterday afternoon as a storm front passed across the Waikato town.

02:20
1 NEWS can reveal a HPSNZ employee has contacted someone someone who asked to be part of the investigation whose involvement was meant to be confidential.

Exclusive: Independent investigation into High Performance Sport NZ, Cycling NZ already under fire

1 NEWS can reveal a HPSNZ employee has contacted someone who asked to be part of the investigation, whose involvement was meant to be confidential.

00:43
A proposed by-law would ban begging and rough sleeping within five metres of retail and hospitality areas.

Tauranga protesters tackle Council's controversial proposed ban on beggars, rough sleeping

A proposed by-law would ban begging and rough sleeping within five metres of retail, hospitality areas.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 