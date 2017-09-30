 

Paul Pogba's Manchester United future in doubt after Premier League opener

Associated Press
Two years after returning to Manchester United from Juventus, Paul Pogba's future at Old Trafford has looked in doubt amid an increasingly strained relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.

The France World Cup winner did captain United yesterday and netted a penalty in the 2-1 victory over Leicester.

But post-match comments stirred fresh intrigue. Although Premier League clubs can't sign players until January, Pogba could still be sold to a leading European league this month.

"There are things and there are things that I cannot say otherwise I will get fined," Pogba told reporters, before walking off.

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba Source: Getty
00:15
Spurs edged the Magpies 2-1 in their EPL opener at St James’ Park.

Tottenham hold out for nervy win over Newcastle
00:15
The Red Devils were made to work for a 2-1 win over Leicester City.

Underwhelming Man United take scrappy win in Premier League's opening game

All Whites star Ryan Thomas to join Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven
Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela, left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game against Swansea City with teammates during the English FA Cup, quarterfinal soccer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday March 17, 2018. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Tottenham create history by not making a single transfer window signing

Late equaliser sees Wolves pinch draw on Premier League return

Associated Press
Wolverhampton came from behind to collect a point in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Everton on their Premier League return. 

So much has changed at the central England team since it was last among the elite six years ago, with Chinese ownership investing heavily and utilizing its business relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent to attract players.

Two of Jorge Mendes' clients netted for Wolves as they twice came from behind: Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez.

Neves canceled out Richarlison's debut goal for Everton directly from a free kick after Phil Jagielka was dismissed for a dangerous sliding challenge on Diogo Jota.

Even with 10 men, Brazilian forward Richarlison restored Everton's lead in the second half but Neves swung in a cross that was headed in by Jimenez to restore parity.

The promoted side fought back to earn a 2-2 draw with Everton. Source: SKY
Chelsea fire Premier League warning with opening demolition of Huddersfield

Associated Press
Maurizio Sarri enjoyed a winning start to life as a manager in the English Premier League as Chelsea outclassed Huddersfield 3-0.

Former Napoli coach Sarri replaced Antonio Conte in a restless summer for the London club but any fears of an opening-day upset disappeared with goals from France international N'Golo Kante, summer signing Jorginho and Pedro.

World Cup winner Kante's untidy 34th-minute volley and Jorginho's audacious penalty on the stroke of halftime put Chelsea in control before Pedro wrapped up the points in the closing stages.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, the world's most expensive goalkeeper, barely had a save to make on his Blues debut, while Jorginho slotted seamlessly into a well-balanced midfield, which refused to be out-hussled by David Wagner's Terriers.

Kepa had little to do for the opening 20 minutes as Chelsea hogged the ball, but made a hash of an early touch when he passed straight to Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy.

Alex Pritchard fired Huddersfield's first effort straight at Kepa soon after, which the Spaniard comfortably dealt with.

At the other end, Huddersfield's debutant goalkeeper Ben Hamer, signed on a free transfer from Leicester, made a nervous start and twice put the home side under pressure with misplaced passes from his penalty area.

Huddersfield enjoyed more possession toward the half-hour mark as Steve Mounie's rising effort cleared the crossbar and a series of crosses from Huddersfield left-back Chris Lowe tested Chelsea's defense.

But Chelsea took the lead in the 34th. Willian's delivery from the left evaded Huddersfield's cover and Kante's mistimed volley span into the ground and inside the far post.

Huddersfield's response was swift, with Mounie heading Mooy's 36th-minute corner against the inside of the far post.

But the Terriers were dealt a hammer blow in the 44th when referee Chris Kavanagh awarded the visitors a penalty.

Christopher Schindler's sliding challenge on Marcos Alonso was deemed illegal by Kavanagh and Jorginho craftily waited for Hamer to commit before clipping his spot kick into the opposite corner.

For the third goal, Hazard sliced through Huddersfield's defense down the middle before setting up Pedro, who drove home a low angled shot into the bottom corner.

The new-look Blues cruised to a 3-0 win over the Terriers. Source: SKY
