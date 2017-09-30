TODAY |

Paul Pogba hints at leaving Manchester United, declares 'time to have a new challenge'

AAP
More From
Football

Paul Pogba has cast doubt over his future at Manchester United after revealing he is considering "a new challenge".

Speculation on a possible move to Real Madrid or a return to former club Juventus has been mounting since a season in which Pogba faced criticism at times for his performances with United.

The 26-year-old told reporters in Tokyo while attending an event held by sponsors Adidas that it could be time to leave Old Trafford.

"Like you said, there is a lot of talking and a lot of thinking as well," the France midfielder said.

"For me I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.

"After everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well... I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else.

"I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else."

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made clear he will start to rebuild his squad this summer, but Press Association Sport understands the club expect Pogba to still be their player next season.

Pogba was re-signed by United in the summer of 2016 from Juventus for a then world record transfer fee of $172m.

He had spent four years with the Italian club after being sold to them by United for just under $3m in 2012.

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba Source: Getty
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:46
Only 31 players will make the cut for New Zealand's World Cup defence.
'Great players' will miss All Blacks' World Cup squad, says skipper
2
Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera is bowled by Australia's Mitchell Starc during the World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia at The Oval in London, Saturday, June 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Sri Lanka lock themselves in dressing room after Australia loss, boycott press conference
3
The Hurricanes’ captain raved over Savea's display against the Chiefs.
All Blacks legend Sir Michael Jones hails 'world class' Ardie Savea
4
Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders celebrates after his try during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Lions played at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday 12 May 2018. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz
Highlanders sneak into Super Rugby finals as Bulls thrash Lions
5
The All Blacks' captain will say goodbye to New Zealand after this year's World Cup.
'It's all about the team' – Kieran Read on preparing for his All Blacks farewell
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
Portugal players celebrate with their trophy after defeating the Netherlands 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League final soccer match at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Portugal rise in FIFA world rankings after winning inaugural Nations League
00:13
The Matildas were on the brink of going out of the World Cup after two matches until they turned the match on its head.

'Suck on that' - Aussie footballers revel in dramatic comeback over Brazil
01:25
CJ Bott and Sarah Gregorius say the team knows they can rally from the defeat for their next two games.

Opinion: Bouncing back from their first loss won't be easy, but there's something special about this Football Ferns side
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 28: in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Wellington Phoenix reveal new signing after player exodus