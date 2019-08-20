TODAY |

Paul Pogba blows game-winning penalty as United held to draw by Wolves

Associated Press
More From
Football

Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers.

The France midfielder saw his 68th-minute attempt saved — his fourth penalty miss in the past year — as United had to settle for 1-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League this morning.

Pogba won the penalty after being tripped by Wolves defender Conor Coady and opted to take the kick himself after talking with Marcus Rashford, who converted a penalty in United's 4-0 win over Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season.

"The two of them are designated penalty-takers," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. "It's up to them, there and then.

"Marcus scored last week but Paul was also confident. I like players with confidence."

Rashford said Pogba "wanted to take it, it's that simple."

"Anyone can miss a penalty," Rashford said. "He has scored so many penalties and it is normal to miss one. I took one last week, so for me it's no problem that he took it. It's unfortunate he didn't score but that's football."

Anthony Martial put United into the lead at Molineux after running onto Rashford's pass and shooting first time with his left foot high into the net in the 27th.

United handed Martial the No. 9 jersey for this season, with Solskjaer demanding more goals from the winger he has converted into a striker. It is two goals in two games for the Frenchman, who also netted from close range against Chelsea.

Wolves was overrun in the first half, but improved in the second half — mainly after the halftime introduction of pacy winger Adama Traore — and equalized through a superb strike from Ruben Neves.

The midfielder received the ball on the edge of the area from Joao Moutinho, took a touch, and curled a shot in off the crossbar. The video assistant referee checked the goal for offside against Moutinho but the goal stood.

Wolves also drew its first game, 0-0 at Leicester.

"First half was a mature performance. Second half was a bit sloppy," Solskjaer said. "We are improving. We are a young team who will learn. We learned on the pitch today."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Pogba's saved attempt left United with a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton in the Premier League. Source: Spark Sport
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
Often maligned, Williams showed his wares as the All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup.
Wallabies star questions criticism levelled at SBW - 'He's given so much for the jersey'
2
The champion halfback said he was very humbled by the tribute.
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
3
Former Manu Samoa international Seilala Mapusua said things are much more dier for Tier Two nations than World Rugby realises.
'We're getting to boiling point' - Pacific rugby nations fed up with treatment of players and unwinnable financial battles
4
Perenara had Ihumātao written on his wristband in Saturday night's Bledisloe Test to show his backing of the protest.
Steve Hansen has no issues with TJ Perenara's show of support for Ihumātao - 'It's his decision'
5
Manu Vatuvei scores a try. Vodafone Warriors v Parramatta Eels. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 4 September 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Manu Vatuvei, SBW included in league immortals' 'NRL Team of the Decade'
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, centre, celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool, at St Mary's, in Southampton, England, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

Liverpool go two-from-two to start Premier League season with win over Southampton
1 NEWS

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores another winner as Arsenal pip Burnley in EPL
Aston Villa's Neil Taylor, right and Bournemouth's Harry Wilson battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park, in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)

Bournemouth spoil Aston Villa's first Premier League home match in three years
1 NEWS

City denied injury-time winner by VAR, forced to settle for draw with Spurs